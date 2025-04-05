Riverwater Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $35.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

