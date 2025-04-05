Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $353,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 4.4 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.77 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
