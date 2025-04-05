Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $353,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.77 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.2422 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.