Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Citigroup cut shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Schaeffler Stock Performance
Shares of SCFLF opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61.
About Schaeffler
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schaeffler
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.