Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Citigroup cut shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Shares of SCFLF opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives.

