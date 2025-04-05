Ecommerce Stocks Worth Watching – April 4th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, and Post are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that operate primarily in the online retail sector, leveraging digital platforms to sell products and services to consumers. These stocks represent businesses that capitalize on internet technologies and consumer trends, often encompassing major online marketplaces, payment processors, and related service providers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,663,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,102,444. The firm has a market cap of $663.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,588,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,079. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. 14,955,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,074,159. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 129.71 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $30.98 on Friday, reaching $942.43. 233,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,017.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,076.46. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Shares of Post stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $116.52. 867,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,267. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.79. Post has a 1-year low of $99.62 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.65.

