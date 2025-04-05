Ted Buchan & Co Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ted Buchan & Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 204.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,331 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.7% of Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

