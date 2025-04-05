Best Utility Stocks To Research – April 4th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, CRH, American Electric Power, and Southern are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services like electricity, water, and natural gas. These companies often operate under strict regulatory environments, which help stabilize their revenues and dividends, making their stocks popular among conservative, income-focused investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $22.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.61. 127,252,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,381,687. The company has a market cap of $786.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $29.39 on Friday, hitting $500.77. 7,787,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,488. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $497.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.17.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.66. 120,473,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,767,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE:ETN traded down $11.98 on Friday, reaching $248.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,755. Eaton has a 12-month low of $236.69 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.49. 5,880,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,516,322. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67.

American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

AEP traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.35. 3,553,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $79.16 and a 12-month high of $110.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.99. 4,139,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,852. Southern has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35.

