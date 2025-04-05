Mizuho Bank Ltd. Buys Shares of 630 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Down 6.3 %

Edison International stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.