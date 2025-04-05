HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POST. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 426.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Post by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Post Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $117.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.62 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Post
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $1,755,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,835. This trade represents a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $989,994.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,711.50. This trade represents a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
