HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POST. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 426.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Post by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Post Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $117.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.62 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Post

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $1,755,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,835. This trade represents a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $989,994.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,711.50. This trade represents a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.