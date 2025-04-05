HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a business services company in the Business Services industry.

