Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

BCAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

Bicara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,913,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $809,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $9,474,000.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

