Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,478 ($109.37).

SPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,800 ($100.62) to GBX 7,700 ($99.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Insider Transactions at Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,723 ($86.73), for a total value of £46,859.31 ($60,448.03). 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LON SPX opened at GBX 5,780 ($74.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,254.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,068.51. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 5,630 ($72.63) and a one year high of GBX 9,850 ($127.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.69) EPS for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 117.50 ($1.52) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $47.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 62.13%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

