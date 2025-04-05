Head-To-Head Review: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and FiscalNote”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.24 billion 7.09 -$112.00 million ($0.47) -138.98 FiscalNote $120.27 million 0.84 -$115.46 million $0.07 10.23

Zillow Group has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FiscalNote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

20.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Zillow Group has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -5.01% -2.12% -1.56% FiscalNote -22.27% -88.72% -22.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zillow Group and FiscalNote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 8 13 0 2.55 FiscalNote 0 1 4 1 3.00

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $82.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.92%. FiscalNote has a consensus target price of $2.66, indicating a potential upside of 271.51%. Given FiscalNote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats FiscalNote on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

