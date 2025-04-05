Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 34,706 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,706 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $48,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 60.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,111,000 after buying an additional 652,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,672,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,115,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,846,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 270,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais purchased 310 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,650.80. This represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $217.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.44 and a 52 week high of $321.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.01.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

