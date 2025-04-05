ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading 3.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2025

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECRGet Free Report) was up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 30,523,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 26,020,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.29. The company has a market cap of £4.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.44.

ECR Minerals (LON:ECRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

