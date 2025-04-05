Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 12278076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,402.3% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,571 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,499,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 799,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 793,470 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 961,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 637,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2,893.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 400,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

