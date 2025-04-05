iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 1225208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. The company has a market cap of $626.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 329,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 62,886 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,753,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 63,174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

