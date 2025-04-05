Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €21.95 ($24.12) and traded as low as €16.71 ($18.36). Jenoptik shares last traded at €16.82 ($18.48), with a volume of 836,968 shares traded.

Jenoptik Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $921.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.85.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

