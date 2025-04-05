Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €19.79 ($21.75) and traded as low as €19.30 ($21.20). Evonik Industries shares last traded at €19.33 ($21.24), with a volume of 1,274,221 shares traded.
Evonik Industries Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is €19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.03.
Evonik Industries Company Profile
Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evonik Industries
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.