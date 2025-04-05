Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €19.79 ($21.75) and traded as low as €19.30 ($21.20). Evonik Industries shares last traded at €19.33 ($21.24), with a volume of 1,274,221 shares traded.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.03.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

See Also

