O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,304,000 after buying an additional 1,091,640 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,308,000 after acquiring an additional 521,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,665,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,063,000 after acquiring an additional 312,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,769,000 after purchasing an additional 268,839 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $227.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.75 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

