O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 307,584 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,739,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576,914 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,233,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,679,000 after buying an additional 6,110,857 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,093,000 after buying an additional 7,986,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,039,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,903,000 after acquiring an additional 719,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.
CEMEX Price Performance
Shares of CX stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CEMEX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
