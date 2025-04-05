O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,180 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 2,229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 76,719 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 384,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 63,336 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 41,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of PKX opened at $44.40 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $75.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

