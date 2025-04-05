Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,254,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878,358 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $82,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 143,389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PACS Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in PACS Group by 174.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,641,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in PACS Group by 3,518.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 59,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PACS Group by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the period.

PACS Group Price Performance

NYSE:PACS opened at $9.54 on Friday. PACS Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $43.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PACS Group from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of PACS Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on PACS Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACS Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.00.

PACS Group Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

