3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $79,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $247,161.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,238.25. The trade was a 24.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares in the company, valued at $29,918.68. This trade represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.51. 3M has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.13.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

