Desjardins Begins Coverage on Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO)

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 2,172.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 55,163 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 775,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Ero Copper by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 135,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.