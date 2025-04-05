Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 701,064 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,064 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vericel were worth $70,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 511.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 826.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Vericel by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.78 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,217,381.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,662.66. The trade was a 9.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,187.50. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $1,683,582. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

