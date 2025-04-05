StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Issuer Direct stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 1.07% of Issuer Direct as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

