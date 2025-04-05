GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at UBS Group

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GFL. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $49.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.09.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.0154 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,021 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,973,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,406,000 after buying an additional 2,751,618 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,411,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,713,000 after buying an additional 190,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,697,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,705,000 after buying an additional 217,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,203,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,702,000 after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.