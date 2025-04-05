AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AZZ were worth $72,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AZZ by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in AZZ by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital raised AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZZ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $403.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

