Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 61,481 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $57,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Generac by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Generac Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $111.97 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.41 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day moving average of $156.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

