Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 45,536 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $69,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after buying an additional 142,450,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,359,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,690,000 after acquiring an additional 99,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,511,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $495,086,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $194.58 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.30 and a 200 day moving average of $184.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

