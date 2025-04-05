Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210,286 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Rambus were worth $65,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 554.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 927.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 40.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,647,422.72. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. This represents a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,952 shares of company stock worth $5,501,055. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

