Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 223,155 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,995,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $91,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $9,353,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Stock Performance

LAUR opened at $18.98 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Laureate Education

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.