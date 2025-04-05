Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 342,715 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,715 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $55,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $1,323,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 40.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 63,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

KVUE opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

