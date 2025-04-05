CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $613,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 222,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 848,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,859,000 after purchasing an additional 129,525 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

