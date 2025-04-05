Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today – April 2nd

Innovative Industrial Properties, Gibraltar Industries, and Tilray are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies involved in the cultivation, processing, distribution, or research of cannabis and cannabis-derived products. They represent a segment of the emerging legal cannabis industry, which includes companies operating in both the medical and recreational markets, and are often subject to high volatility due to evolving regulatory and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.14. 124,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,423. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $138.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

ROCK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. 75,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,889. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROCK

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 4,447,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,275,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.13. Tilray has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Further Reading