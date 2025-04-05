Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – April 2nd

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Rocket Companies, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, BCE, and Nexstar Media Group are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are publicly traded equities representing companies involved in creating, distributing, or monetizing content through digital channels such as online streaming, social media, and digital advertising platforms. These stocks tend to reflect the performance of firms at the forefront of digital content innovation and technology adoption, with their valuation often influenced by trends in internet usage, consumer habits, and the broader tech environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $130.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,331,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,376,108. The company has a market capitalization of $310.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.37.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.80. The company had a trading volume of 856,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,182. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.81 and a 200 day moving average of $466.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $374.50 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 20,824,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,590. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 2.39. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.01. 524,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,133. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $135.54 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.71.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. 5,770,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,596,096. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,185. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.27, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $179.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $146.04 and a twelve month high of $191.86.

