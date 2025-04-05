CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,130,000 after acquiring an additional 121,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,286,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,516,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,559,000 after buying an additional 63,945 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $97.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average of $112.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $1,015,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,257,848.98. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,384.80. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,046 shares of company stock worth $79,451,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

