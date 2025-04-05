VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Position Reduced by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $23.84.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

