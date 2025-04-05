CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aemetis by 36.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 185,304 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 274.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 66,031 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTX opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.30. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

AMTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

