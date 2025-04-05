CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 904 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $345,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,984 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,559.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,502,000 after buying an additional 515,763 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $129.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Stephens downgraded Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

