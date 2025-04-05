William Blair Begins Coverage on Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SVV. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Savers Value Village stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Savers Value Village has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $401.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider T. Charles Hunsinger bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,225. This trade represents a 74.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

