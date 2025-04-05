TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Down 6.6 %

TRX stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

