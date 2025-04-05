Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of ROL opened at $52.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Research analysts expect that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock worth $945,882 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Rollins by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

