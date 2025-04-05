Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATXS shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,822,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,123,000 after buying an additional 1,767,714 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,208,000 after acquiring an additional 61,457 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $4.66 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

