Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ATXS shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $4.66 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
