CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,841 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTS. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,330,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 112.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 119,861 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 110,830 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 614,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 96,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 530,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VTS. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitesse Energy

In related news, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $179,263.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,073.70. This represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $217,336.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,304.35. This trade represents a 9.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 351.56%.

Vitesse Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.