CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,104 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,103,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $28,434,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,648,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 714,940 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after buying an additional 182,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,843,000 after buying an additional 174,759 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,800. The trade was a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OBDC opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

