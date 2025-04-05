CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $787,000 Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 134.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

NYSE:CFR opened at $106.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.09 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

