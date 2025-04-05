CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,575,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $800,725,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $619,600,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $396,028,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 750,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,812,000 after purchasing an additional 495,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Stock Down 9.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $502.90 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $267.76 and a twelve month high of $652.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $583.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.42.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
