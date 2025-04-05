California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 605.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,184 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,625,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 254.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,476.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

