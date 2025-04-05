CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $885,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 399.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 444.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,406,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after buying an additional 4,413,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,935,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 205,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 197,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.9487 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.